Odie Gerald Shepherd, age 88, of Malvern went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Odie was born September 20, 1931, in Willow, to Ervin and Lucy Wilson Fite. She married her husband, Doyle Shepherd, on July 27, 1948. They lived in Arkadelphia for 44 years until his death on September 17, 1992. After his death she moved to Malvern. While living in Arkadelphia, Odie worked for several years at the Levi Strauss plant until her health forced her to retire. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Malvern. She was very proud of her Sunday School Class and was a member of their Silver Bells singing group. Odie's great passion was singing. She loved to sing and would sing at any opportunity. She told stories of her singing on trips with the union and even got to sing for some congressmen at the White House. Odie also loved to travel and go camping. One of her favorite times of the year was going to deer camp with her husband. After moving to Malvern, she became very active in the Malvern Senior Center and was there almost every day.
Odie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Lloyd Fite and Lavon Fite and sisters, Opal Green and Ethelene Farrar.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews and also numerous great nieces and nephews. Odie also had many friends, whom she loved dearly.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Billy Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Gilchrist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Malvern Senior Center.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 18, 2019