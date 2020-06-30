Olan Bernon Burns was born on December 4, 1933, in Marion, AR to Thomas Edward and Ethel Francis Crews Burns. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters. There are several nieces and nephews to be remembered.
Olan's early education was in North East Arkansas. He graduated from Earle High School and then the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Olan was a 1953-1956 member of the Arkansas Razorback football team and a proud member of the "25 Little Pigs" so named by Coach Bowden Wyatt who coached the 1954 Southwest Conference Championship team.
Olan married Carole Whitaker in 1956. They moved to Cabot, AR where Olan started his coaching career. He coached in Cabot until 1963 and during that time he and Carole had three children, Pam, DeAnn and Jim. The family moved to Jacksonville and Olan coached the Jacksonville Red Devils until 1972, when they moved to Malvern. He has been a member of Malvern First Baptist Church since 1972. Olan was also a member of the Andy's Coffee Club and made special long lasting friends there.
Olan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole W. Burns of Malvern, AR and his three children; Jim Burns of Malvern, Pam Thomas and her husband Thorp of Windermere, FL, and DeAnn Stokes and her husband Gallen of Greenwood, AR. He had three very special grandchildren, Blair Thomas of Orlando, FL, Brandon Stokes (Hannah) of Lawrence, KS, and Taylor Stokes of Little Rock, AR.
Olan died after a long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's on June 26, 2020. A short memorial service will be held Tuesday June 30, at 6:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with a walk through visitation to follow until 8:00pm. Olan loved his Razorbacks and we would like to honor that love by asking you to wear you Razorback shirt.
The family request memorials be made by supporting the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Olan Burns, Alzheimer's Association-Arkansas Chapter, 11300 N Rodney Parham Rd, Suite 205A Little Rock, AR 72212 or ALZ.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.