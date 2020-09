Orlene Manning 87, of Malvern passed away on September 23, 2020. She was a homemaker and a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, Labon and Marilla Sharp, also her husband, Auvergene Manning Sr. and two sons, Auvergene Manning Jr., and Jerry Manning.She is survived by son Van Manning and daughter Jackie Williams along with her grandchildren; Marita Yager; Clay Manning; Marisa McCaulay; Keith Williams; Justin Williams and Devin Backarich, and Eight Great grandchildren.A Graveside service for Olene Manning will be held at Harp Cemetery at 10 o'clock am on September 26, 2020.Arrangements made and entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern Arkansas. All condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net