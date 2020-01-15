|
|
Opal Tucker Dixson, 85, of Traskwood, Arkansas passed away at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock on January 11, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1934 to Ted Tucker and Dorothy Brown Tucker. Opal was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Opal was preceded in death by both parents and her husband, Wesley Dixson whom she was married to for 61 years; daughter, Geneta Bell; Sisters, Shirley Ross and Margaret Pennington.
She is survived by her sons, Leslie (Connie) Dixson, Jimmy (Beverly) Dixson; daughter, Marilyn (Steve) Squyres; Brothers, Paul Tucker, Jackie Tucker, Sisters, Betty Dixson and Susie Norwood. Opal leaves behind eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. The Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR. You may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020