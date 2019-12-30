Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Orvall "Joe" Thompson


1939 - 2019
Orvall "Joe" Thompson Obituary
Orvall "Joe" Thompson, age 80, of Malvern passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Hot Springs.  He was born November 25, 1939, in Gourdneck, the son of the late Clarence and Alma Walls Thompson.  Joe served in the National Guard and was a member of the Malvern Moose Lodge.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patsy; brothers, William and Kenneth; grandson, Chad Thompson and stepson, Wallace E. Gray.
Survivors, wife, whom he married August 7, 2010, Joan Warner Thompson; son, Terry Thompson (Yolonda) of Malvern; stepsons, Gene Gray, Connie Gray and Semi Gray; stepdaughters, Sandy Joiner, Gerry Ray and Kathy Elmer; brother, Wayne Thompson; grandchildren, Robyn, Holli and many more and great-granddaughter, Kylee.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019
