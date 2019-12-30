|
Orvall "Joe" Thompson, age 80, of Malvern passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Hot Springs. He was born November 25, 1939, in Gourdneck, the son of the late Clarence and Alma Walls Thompson. Joe served in the National Guard and was a member of the Malvern Moose Lodge. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Patsy; brothers, William and Kenneth; grandson, Chad Thompson and stepson, Wallace E. Gray.
Survivors, wife, whom he married August 7, 2010, Joan Warner Thompson; son, Terry Thompson (Yolonda) of Malvern; stepsons, Gene Gray, Connie Gray and Semi Gray; stepdaughters, Sandy Joiner, Gerry Ray and Kathy Elmer; brother, Wayne Thompson; grandchildren, Robyn, Holli and many more and great-granddaughter, Kylee.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019