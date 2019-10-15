Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Otto L. Doan


1930 - 2019
Otto L. Doan Obituary
Otto L. Doan, age 89, of Little Rock passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Alcoa Pines Healthcare and Rehab. He was born on February 13, 1930, in Clarksville, AR, to James Columbus and Della Mae Newman Doan. Otto was an avid hunter and member of the Orlando Hunting Club at New Edinburg, AR, fisherman and was of the Pentecostal faith. Otto was a self-employed dry wall contractor and finisher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Columbus and Della Mae Doan, wife, Jennie B. Kelley Doan, two daughters, Debra Lynn Doan and Cathy Doan Kirtley, one son, Roger Doan, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include his sons, Floyd Venable (wife Maggie) of Dennard and Gary Doan (wife Dawn'a) of Benton, daughters Patricia Red (husband Walter) of Center Ridge and Connie Knight of Alexander, seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, from 10:00-11:00 am at Regency Funeral Home, Malvern.
Graveside Services will be Wednesday, October 16, at 1:00 pm at McPherson Cemetery in Benton with Reverend P.A. Billingsley officiating.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 15, 2019
