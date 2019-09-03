|
|
Ovella Bost Elliott age 94, of Bismarck passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Arkadelphia. She was born September 4, 1924 in Bismarck to the late Rev. O. T. and Addie Moore Hardin. She was a member of Third Street Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. Ovella was always very active in church and witnessing to others even in her later days. She worked with Arnold Beauty Supply in Little Rock, at Chandler Shoe Store and Oberman's Manufacturing in Arkadelphia.
Ovella was very artistic and wrote several poems. She was known for collecting and painting gourds. Many family members and friends were fortunate to have received gourds and poetry from her.
Ovella loved her large family, especially her grandchildren, had a knack for making everyone feel very special.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Dennis Bost and Wayne N. Elliott; one grandson, Jonathan David Bost; one brother, Garvin T. Hardin; and two sisters, Beatrice Paul and Leola Whitley.
Survivors are her children, Barbara (Bob) Watson of Bismarck, Brenda (James) Davis of Arkadelphia, Olivia (Roger) Harrod of Maumelle, David (Becky) Bost and Dan (Kelly) Bost both of Arkadelphia; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one sister, Arcielle Shinn of Arkadelphia.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday, September 5th at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 6th at Caney Missionary Baptist Church near Bismarck. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Brad Watson, Ky Harrod, Jay Harrod, Ian Harrod, Dennis Bost, Brian Bost, Mark Bost and Cole Shuffield. Honorary pallbearers are Christy Watson Shuffield, Cyndy Davis Sanberg, Natalie Cook, Shelly Bost Moss, the staff at the Plaza, Dr. Noland Hagood, special friends, Pete and Melba Buck, Gerald and Kristy Caine and Rick and Lisa Hice.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Cemetery Association c/o George Hawthorne 1104 Old Military Rd. Arkadelphia, AR. 71923. Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 3, 2019