Oweta Smoke Rubly Primm, age 81, of Magnet Cove, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born December 20, 1937 in Malvern to Johnny Richard and Ruby Beatrice McDougal Smoke. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Henrietta Winchel.
She is survived by her sons, David Rubly (wife Judy), James "Jay" Rubly (special friend, Sandra Burks), daughter Elaine Langley (husband Joe), grandchildren, Joe Richard Langley and Samuel Curtis Langley, Lindsey Rubly, and Charles Kennedy and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, from 6-8PM at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10AM at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Doug Rickels officiating. Burial at Magnet Cove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Smoke, Ricky Smoke Richard Bennett. Joe Bennett, Russell Winchel, David McJunkins.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 7, 2019