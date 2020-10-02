Subject: Sympathy letter for the death of husband



Dear Mrs.Clegg



We heard the tragic news of your husband’s death. I would like to say to you words of comfort to you in these moments of intense sorrow and grief. Let me extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to you. I wish to convey to you that I would always be with you in your hard times.



I believe you have the strength in yourself to get back up and continue with your daily life. Even if he is not with you physically, Mr. Clegg will always be there with you in spirit.



Be brave my friend and face the truth. You have got your son, and you must think about him. And your granddaughter. Attempt to have comfort in him and her concentrate your love and warmheartedness on them. My heart goes out to you and your son, granddaughter in sympathy.





Yours Truly

Pastor Chat&Reyna Hart Sr.

