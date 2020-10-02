1/1
Ozie Brian Clegg
1965 - 2020
On October 31, 1965, Ozie Brian Clegg was born to the parentage of Ozie B. Clegg and Ceola Smith. He transitioned into peaceful rest on September 26, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his sweet memory, his beautiful wife Iris McCauley Clegg of the home; daughter, Leandra Clegg of Hot Springs, Arkansas; son, Bryson Clegg of Commerce, Texas; two granddaughters, L`ela Scott of Hot Springs and Janiya Coates of Malvern; parents, Ceola Casey and Doug Casey of Malvern; mother and father in law, Robert and Asenatha McCauley of Hot Springs; Siblings: Arnescia Lee (Charles) of Malvern, Lisa Clegg of Grand Prairie, Texas, Joe Christopher of Sterlington, Louisiana, Paul Kevin Biggs (Faleisha) of Malvern, Karla Casey of Hot Springs, Kim Casey of Malvern and Kevin (Pop) Casey, Ilisa Mitchell (Andre) of Arlington, Texas and Paulette Ollison of Ward, Arkansas; siblings in law: Yolanda McCollum of Malvern. Candis Smith (Antonio) of Compton, California, Keith McCauley of Hot Springs and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Brian's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00pm, at the Bank OZK Stage in Malvern. Brian's earthly body will lie in repose at the Bank OZK Stage Saturday morning from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. He will be laid to rest at Toone's Chapel Cemetery in Tulip, Arkansas. For Brian's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Reposing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bank OZK Stage
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bank OZK Stage
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Iris, I am so very sad and heartbroken. I am so hurt that I can't be there with you all. Brian will always be loved and missed! May God bless each one of you. I love all of you and will be praying for you.
Linda Smith
Family
October 2, 2020
Iris I apologize for not being physically present. However my heart is with you. Im praying the Lord will bless and keep you and Ethan in the palm of His mighty hand and give you comfort and peace.<br />Cricket
Praying for friends and family. We have experienced a great loss however my brother precious soul is at home with the Lord. Rest In Peace Brian.
Cricket
Family
October 2, 2020
October 1, 2020
Iris and Bryson, I am sorry for your loss and you are in my prayers.
Tammy Diaz
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stella Murdock
October 1, 2020
Prayers for the family for strength during their time of loss.
Linda Young
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Dear Mrs.Clegg

We heard the tragic news of your husband’s death. I would like to say to you words of comfort to you in these moments of intense sorrow and grief. Let me extend my sincere condolences and sympathy to you. I wish to convey to you that I would always be with you in your hard times.

I believe you have the strength in yourself to get back up and continue with your daily life. Even if he is not with you physically, Mr. Clegg will always be there with you in spirit.

Be brave my friend and face the truth. You have got your son, and you must think about him. And your granddaughter. Attempt to have comfort in him and her concentrate your love and warmheartedness on them. My heart goes out to you and your son, granddaughter in sympathy.


Yours Truly
Pastor Chat&Reyna Hart Sr.
REYNA HART
Friend
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. RIL
Keith and Marisa McCauley
Family
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in Love!!!
Jacob Gentry
Friend
September 30, 2020
Continued prayers for my family!! Brian was one of the best men that I know. He will be missed.❤❤
Lynette Smith
Family
September 30, 2020
Iris, my heart was sad to learn of Brian's passing. I will not be able to attend his service but will be praying for God's comfort and strength to be with you and Bryson. There is joy in the assurance that you will see him again along with your oldest son. Love you, Patsy Nalley

Patsy Nalley
Friend
September 30, 2020
A wonderful man, son, husband, father and friend to all. I will miss you my friend. See you soon.
Robert Overstreet
Friend
September 29, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Will be praying for you and your family.
Janet Emerson
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and prayers are with you all,(Love you'll)
Lillie James
Family
September 29, 2020
Sending our condolences to you and your family. Praying that GOD comfort and strengthen the family.
Annette (Buckner) Johnson
Friend
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss he was truly all around good person he will be missed at work. I pray for you and your family
Siobhan Hawkins
Coworker
September 29, 2020
Keeping you guys in Continuous Prayer.
DeShea Graham
Family
September 29, 2020
Sharing in your Sorrow My Heart Hurts for you. Brian was such a kind and gentle soul... perfect for you. We are praying that God holds you and Bryson close to Him and carry’s you through the days to come. We love you both!
Tina and Kevin Hunt
September 29, 2020
Truly sorry for your loss. As the days and weeks pass, may you find comfort in the love and support of family, friends, and the Lord Almighty
Laura Hobby
Friend
September 29, 2020
Sending our condolences to you and your family. Praying that GOD comfort and strengthen the family.

Synthia Williams and Family
Friend
September 29, 2020
R.I.H. Brian, You All Are in My Prayers, Luv You Family, Fae Smith Clayton and Family
Fae Clayton
Family
September 29, 2020
IRIS and family/cousin...my sincere heartfelt condolences to you and family. May the Lord keep you in strength and prayers always.
Rosalind Ivory
Family
September 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.
Terry McLemore
Friend
September 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jimmy and Jennifer Cook
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to Iris and the family. Continued prayers for you. Please continue to pray for us as well.
Brandi and Shanah Nolen
Friend
September 29, 2020
Greetings Sis Iris, Bryson and the entire family; please accept my sincere condolences and know that you are continuously in my prayers during this time. Though I didn’t see Brian often, I knew he had a presence that was gentle and bold at the same time. He will truly be missed, but there is great comfort in knowing his spirit is safe in the arms of our Savior. To God be the glory even in times such as this, be blessed in love.

Elesa Cooper-Jones
September 29, 2020
Iris Sister/Cousin I Feel Your Pain, I was So Holding Out for A Different Plan, But God Know’s Best, My Heart is So Sore Right Now this was Me Four Years Ago September 8th, Praying God Comfort and Strengthen You, Mother Ceoli and the Children, Love You All. KatherineD Clegg and Children
KatherineD Clegg
Family
September 28, 2020
Sending prayers to the family and his wife Iris especially we don't know the hour nor the day but we do know that we are going to leave this old world and if we are ready to go when that trumpet sounds we shall see Bro.Brian Clegg again over in that glory land. He maybe gone from this life but we shall see him again in the eternal life if our heartis where it needs to be with God. RIP Bro.Brian.
Kari Burks
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to the family. We don't know the day nor the hour but we do know that Brian is not in anymore pain nor is he suffering anymore. May you find comfort in knowing this. Love you

Jamie Woodley
Jamie Woodley
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. Praying for strength and comfort.
Marlene Smith
Friend
September 28, 2020
Ricky Smith
Friend
September 28, 2020
Iris Sister/Cousin My Heart is So Sore Right Now, I was So Holding Out Hope , I Feel Your Pain .This Was Me Four Years Ago September 8th. My Love and Prayers are with You All. KatherineD Clegg and Children
KatherineD Clegg
Family
September 28, 2020
Iris, I am so sorry for your loss, My prayers are with you and the family. He’s now with our son Lil E, rejoicing and praising God. You have 2 Angels watching Over you. Love ❤ you and hope to see you soon.
Toni Lynch
Family
September 28, 2020
Gonna miss you fam. Rest in heavenly love. Terry & TJ Smith
Terry Smith
Family
September 28, 2020
Send my condolences to the family. Continuous prayers for peace and strength for all of you during this time.
Cynthia Tate and family.
CYNTHIA Tate
September 28, 2020
Dearest Iris
Earth Hath No Sorrow That Heaven Cannot Heal. You Are In Our Thought And Prayers. ❤
Soncieree&#8217; Dillard-Magee
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sending our condolences to the family of Brian Clegg. May God give you peace during this time. Andre & Sonya Arnold & Family.
Sonya Arnold
Friend
September 28, 2020
Geremy Carroll
Family
September 28, 2020
Prayers and Love
Stacey Stringfellow
Friend
September 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. The Bedford Family
Mishauna Bedford
Friend
September 28, 2020
I love you so many prayers
Angela Wiggins
Friend
September 28, 2020
Stephen Newborn
September 28, 2020
My prayers and condolences goes out to the family. RIP my brother until we meet again.
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Lambert
Friend
September 28, 2020
So terribly sorry for your loss. Brian was a great guy.
Sharon Goodman
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Brian was my co worker and friend. Praying for you and your family
Teresa Marks
Coworker
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers for the family.
Michelle Richardson-Blue
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences at this time. My heart is with you and your family. God is with you always.
Kelly Bailey
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family!! You now have another angel watching over you!!
Sharon Bennett
Friend
September 28, 2020
We’re sorry for your loss. We will continue praying for you. God is with you and may He give you peace and comfort. We love you.
Ronnie N Kathy Purifoy
Friend
September 28, 2020
I am very sorry for you all my condolences is with you and the family. Love you all and glad I got a chance to met such a humble man
Denethia McDaniel
Friend
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to the whole family. Brian will be deeply missed. He always had a smile on his face. May GOD hold each and everyone of you in the palm of His hands and keep you all strong during this trouble time.
Linda Fite
Friend
September 28, 2020
My heart felt prayers goes out to the entire family and friends. My condolences and sympathies are with each and everyone of you
Pastor Woodrow (Woody) Johnson
Friend
September 28, 2020
My Condolences to the whole family. My Heart goes out to each and every one of you! So Sorry for your loss--May God Comfort you and keep you in his hands!
Sue Hutchison
Friend
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.joyce
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
September 28, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family. I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and strength during your time of sorrow.
Sharon Trulock
