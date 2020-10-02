On October 31, 1965, Ozie Brian Clegg was born to the parentage of Ozie B. Clegg and Ceola Smith. He transitioned into peaceful rest on September 26, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his sweet memory, his beautiful wife Iris McCauley Clegg of the home; daughter, Leandra Clegg of Hot Springs, Arkansas; son, Bryson Clegg of Commerce, Texas; two granddaughters, L`ela Scott of Hot Springs and Janiya Coates of Malvern; parents, Ceola Casey and Doug Casey of Malvern; mother and father in law, Robert and Asenatha McCauley of Hot Springs; Siblings: Arnescia Lee (Charles) of Malvern, Lisa Clegg of Grand Prairie, Texas, Joe Christopher of Sterlington, Louisiana, Paul Kevin Biggs (Faleisha) of Malvern, Karla Casey of Hot Springs, Kim Casey of Malvern and Kevin (Pop) Casey, Ilisa Mitchell (Andre) of Arlington, Texas and Paulette Ollison of Ward, Arkansas; siblings in law: Yolanda McCollum of Malvern. Candis Smith (Antonio) of Compton, California, Keith McCauley of Hot Springs and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Brian's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00pm, at the Bank OZK Stage in Malvern. Brian's earthly body will lie in repose at the Bank OZK Stage Saturday morning from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. He will be laid to rest at Toone's Chapel Cemetery in Tulip, Arkansas. For Brian's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.