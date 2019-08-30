|
Pamela Lee Petty, age 54, of Malvern, AR, died on August 23, 2019 surrounded by love. She was born on June 14, 1965 in Florence, OR to Ralph Murphy Petty and Frankie Davee Petty. She was a 1984 graduate of Malvern High School, a long-time member of Cooper Assembly of God, and most recently worked for USA Drug Store. Being a Pink Lady and her involvement with were special to Pam. People were drawn to her spirit and sense of humor. Her toughness and courage in her battle with cancer were inspirational.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth R. Petty, and stepmother Florine Kimbrell Petty.
She is survived by three nieces Austin JoAnna (Cory) Latham of Port Allen, LA, Dana Gail Petty of Amory, MS, and Beth (Anthony) Cummings of West Point, MS, her brother's life mate Suzi Isley of Saucier, MS, 5 great nephews, 3 great-great nephews, her extended family, and countless friends.
A heartfelt thank you to Pam's special friends, Phala Strother, Rita Hobbs, Shirley Hughes and Peggy Whatley, to the nurses and staff at Encore Healthcare and Kindred Hospice, to Doctors Ray Bollen and Timothy Webb, and to all who helped Pam throughout her illness.
A memorial service will be held September 7 at 10 a.m. at Cooper Assembly of God in Malvern. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or Cooper Assembly of God.
