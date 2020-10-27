1/1
Pamela Sugg
1958 - 2020
Pamela Sugg, age 62, of Alexander passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.  She was born January 12, 1958, in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Herman and Louise Robertson Currington, Sr.  Pam was a substitute teacher for Glen Rose School District for 20 years.  Pam was an extraordinary musician.  Well taught by her father, Herman.  She played several instruments including the guitar, bass, and piano.  She had a beautiful voice and led the children's choir at Trinity Baptist Church for many years.  As talented as she was, she was also very humble and usually let others take the lead because she was so shy.  She cherished her time working with the youth and made many memories.  She loved her family, she loved horses but most importantly, she loved God!  She had a kind spirit and was a giving person.  She is, without any doubt, celebrating with the angel's today!  
 
She was married to her first husband, Roger, for 25 years until he passed from cancer in 2005.  She was alone for many years and God blessed her once again with a wonderful partner to spend the last years of her life with.  Ralph Warford came into the family and brought many years of happiness and new adventures.  She traveled, got to see the ocean, and challenged herself to get out of her comfort zone.
 
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Roger Sugg, Sr.; brother, Herman Wayne "Butch" Currington, Jr. and sister, Annette Brady.
 
Survivors, sons, Roger Perry Sugg, Jr. (Angela) of Oriental, North Carolina; daughters, Jennifer Cervantes (Misael) of Malvern and Crystal Sanabria (Joel) of Malvern; life partner, Ralph Warford, Sr.; bonus sons, Alan Warford and Trace Warford (Elizabeth) of Malvern; sisters, Gloria Fowler (Larry) of Malvern and Delores Roby of Malvern; grandchildren, Tyler, Madelyn, Brendan, Jackson, Raven, Mackenzy, Vincent, Violet and Sara.
 
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Glenn Alston officiating.  Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00pm before the service.  Pallbearers will be Trace Warford, Misael Cervantes, Tyler Long, Joel Sanabria, Ralph Warford and Vincent Sanabria. 
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
