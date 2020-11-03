1/1
Pat Douglas
1931 - 2020
Pat Douglas age 88, of Malvern passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at Encore Healthcare and Rehab. She was born in Wilmington, CA. on December 15, 1931.
She was a Secretary for Western Auto and had been an assistant manager of Fred's in Malvern. Pat was a member of Third Assembly of God Church and HSC Home Extension Club. She loved to paint, read, work in her flower gardens and sew but most of all loved her family.
 
She was preceded in death her parents, husband of 67 years, Paul Douglas; granddaughter, Wendy Douglas Edwards; sister, Penny Dryer and brother, Ronnie Mello.
 
Survivors are her sons, Keith Douglas (wife, Debbie) of Malvern and Terry Douglas (wife, Reta) of Gifford; brother, Larry Mello (wife, Debbie) of California; grandchildren, T.J. Douglas (wife, Susan), Sarah Douglas Robinson (husband, Brandon; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
 
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4 from 10:00-11:00am at Regency Funeral Home.
 
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jason Keisler officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Bayou Cemetery.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
