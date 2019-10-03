|
Patricia Ann Bingham 75 Bismarck passed away October 1, 2019. Patricia was born in Rolla Arkansas on January 29, 1944 to the late J. G. "Dick" and Helen Mae (Henson) Walker. A longtime resident and rural postal carrier for Bismarck, Patricia was also a devoted member and organist at Bismarck First Baptist Church.
Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband; Charles M. Bingham, her parents, one brother; G. A. Walker and one sister; Shirley Fisher. Left to cherish her memory will be her children; Mike (Tonya) Bingham, Tanya (Kenny) Herron, one brother; Larry (Kathi) Walker, seven grandchildren; Daniel (Jannette) Holsapple, Kristina Holsapple, Sarah (Jordan) Washburn, Rebecca (Cody) Beene, Matt Bingham, Tasha (Chris) Collie and Kacey (Matt) Lucas and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday October 4, 2019 from 2:00- 3:00 p.m. at Bismarck First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow visitation with Rev. Jason Backheister and Rev. Evan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials can be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund c/o Carolyn Wilson; 11540 Hwy 84, Bismarck, AR. 71929.
Pallbearers will be; Matt Bingham, Daniel Holsapple, Bart Walker, Dale Allen, Cody Beene and Jordan Washburn. Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Walker, Kenny Herron, Kristina Holsapple, Rebecca Beene, Sarah Washburn, Kevin Holsapple, Richard Henson, Stan Pasley and Steve Pasley.
The family would like to give special thanks to Arbor Oaks and Tammy Jester for the Loving care that was given to Ms. Patricia.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2019