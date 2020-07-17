1/1
Patricia Ann Bridges
1950 - 2020
Patricia Ann Bridges went to meet the Lord on July 13, 2020. Patricia was born in Denver, Colorado, on December 1, 1950 to George and Eileen Schilling. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Kay McCarron, and many friends. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening, as well as contributing to her community through volunteer work at the local Senior Center. Meal in Wheels, along with Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. When she was able, she attended North Malvern Assembly of God. She loved reading and studying God's word. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, bream fishing, and watching her grandchildren grow. She is survived by two brothers Mike (Martha) Schilling and George (Linda) Schilling. The love of her life for 32 years Dwight Bridges. Three Children Brady (Nic) Lyod-Smith; James (Elizabeth) Roberts; Susie (Jose) Padro. Seven grandchildren; Chase (Sadie) Westbrook; Nicole and Andrew Burek; Aly-Jo and Cathryn Lyodsmith; Kimberly Padro. Four great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern Arkansas. Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
