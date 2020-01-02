|
Patricia Ann Covey, age 63 of Little Rock, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Little Rock. She was bon on April 30, 1956 in Little Rock to the late Oscar Covey and Dorcas Vancil Covey. Reared and receiving her early education in Hot Springs, she attended Crowley Ridge Academy in Paragould and Southern Technical College. She was Pentecostal by denomination. Patricia enjoyed oil painting.
She is survived by a son John Thomas Tedford of Hot Springs; two grandchildren, Steve and Ashley Tedford; a brother, William Earl Lacy of Hot Springs, a sister, Mary Taylor of Norfolk, Virginia; niece, Amber and Patrick Taylor.
Patricia was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Covey.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020 at two o'clock in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Malvern, under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. A visitation at the funeral home will precede the service, beginning at one o'clock.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2020