Patricia Dawson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Dawson Obituary
Patricia Dawson age 76 of Alpine Ridge formerly of Glen Rose passed away April 29, 2019. She was born April 19, 1943 in Malvern AR, to the late Dalton and Mable Fleming Speer. She was a homemaker and owner of Dawson Silver Spoon Daycare. Patricia loved her family, fishing, music and reading and was a member of Salem Clark Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her son Jerry Wayne "Bud" Dawson II, four sisters and one brother.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Jerry Wayne Dawson Sr.,three daughters Johnette Green (Michael), Mischelle Dawson all of Alpine Ridge, and Melett Fox (David) of Benton, grandchildren, Jacob Caddy, Caleb Dawson, Megan Farley, Rachel Hill, Catherine Farley, Ben Dawson and Tyler Farley, great-grandchildren, MaKinley, MaKenna, Jaxon, and Colson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Thursday May 2, 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Howell and Dennis Freeman officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be Jacob Caddy, Caleb Dawson, Tyler Farley, Megan Farley, Mark Speer, Rachel Caddy, Mischelle Dawson and Catherine Farley. Honorary pallbearers, Jaxon Caddy and Colson Cash. Burial will be in Fairplay Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 3, 2019
