Patricia Nicole Taylor, 35, of Malvern, Arkansas, went to be with her heavenly father on May 12, 2020. She was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on May 12, 1985. The daughter of Angela and Johnny Finley, Nicole graduated from Glen Rose High School and remained close friends with many of her classmates long after graduation. She was a dental assistant. Her happy place was at home where she could sit with her husband, Brad, swinging from their front porch swing watching the kids play in the yard. She loved her kids more than anything in the world, the outdoors, boating, four-wheeling, fishing & gardening. She was very crafty and could create magical birthday parties for her kids. Her decorating skills were superb, and she exceled at turning a house into a home.



Nicole is survived by her husband, Brad, and her three precious children, William Lambertus, Chloe Nicole Lambertus, and Vaden Lance Leamons, as well as bonus children Jaycee and Conner Taylor. Also left to cherish her memory are her parents, Angela and Johnny Finley; her brothers, Josh Gatlin (Angela) and Taylor Finley (Hannah); and sister, Jennifer Finley (Jared); along with countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & friends, and her three-legged fur baby, Charlee. Nicole touched so many lives with her many acts of kindness and her beautiful smile. She will forever be missed, but not forgotten, by all who knew and loved her.



Her grandmother, Wanda Gean Harrison, (since deceased) who meant the world to Nicole and made sure she attended church, was led at an early age by Bro Wesley Howard to accept Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and was very faithful in doing her daily devotionals and scripture readings from a devotional book recently given to her by a friend, Keilani, at church.



Nicole was an organ donor, and would encourage others to do the same. This was her final act of kindness she bestowed on others. As a result of this she will live on for many years to come.



A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held by the family at her happy place (1590 Gifford Road) on Friday, May 22nd, at 6:00pm. An account has been set up on Facebook by Hannah Grace Tilley to benefit Nicole's children.



