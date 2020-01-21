|
|
Patricia (Tressa/Trisha) R. Hughes age 67, of Malvern passed away Saturday January 18, 2020 in the Happy Valley Health and Rehab. She was born December 25, 1952 in Providence, Kentucky the daughter of Clarence Martin and Rachel Reynolds Hughes. She was a flight attendant for American Airlines for 30 years, and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, her cats, and enjoyed family ancestry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Hughes.
Survivors are her brother, Rodney Hughes (wife Maxine) of Malvern, sisters Mary Jane Dishman (husband Bobby) of Lake Villa, Illinois, Sharon Covey of Malvern, Joanne Crutchfield (husband David) of Malvern and Lisa Boles (husband Danny) of Donaldson, Sister-in-law, Brenda Hughes of Salem Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends and extended family.
Funeral will be at 2:00PM Tuesday January 21, in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Eric Ivy officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rodney Hughes, Greg Hughes, Randy Littles, Tommy Littles, Chris Boles, Hunter Boles and John McDaniel. Honorary pallbearers are Tracy and Tony Hughes.
A special thank you to the Elite Hospice and Happy Valley nurses and staff and special caregiver Sandy Sanders.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 21, 2020