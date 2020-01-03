|
Patricia (Patt) Sullenberger Williamson, 91, of Malvern passed away January 1, 2020. She was born December 30, 1928 in Gurdon, Arkansas to Lance G. and Mildred L. Sullenberger. She graduated from Henderson State Teachers College in 1949. Her career as a school teacher spanned 43 years beginning in 1950.
Patt took an active part in the schools where she taught serving in many additional capacities and roles as needed. She retired from Malvern High School in 1993 where she taught junior English and served as the Beta club sponsor and cheerleader coach.
She was preceded in death by her brother Lance Sullenberger, II and sister, Lila Thompson. Patt is survived by her son, Ben R. Williamson and wife, Marilyn, of Fayetteville and her daughter, Tricia Williamson of Vancouver, Washington as well as Drs. Gloria and Rodney Davis of Little Rock and their children, Madison and Morgan.
Patt enjoyed sports of all types. She was often able to combine her love to travel with her love of sports by attending many college and professional sports events throughout the U.S. She was a member and elder at First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed serving others through various church activities.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 6, at Regency Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Reverend Courtney Bacon-Latina officiating. Attendees are welcome to wear red and white or orange and black to honor two of Patt's favorite sports teams. Interment will be in Rose Hedge Cemetery in Gurdon.
Memorials may be made to the or to First Presbyterian Church in Malvern.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020