Rev. Patrick Hancock, 80, of Batesville passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born March 17, 1940 in Bismarck, Arkansas to Marvin and Lois (Moore) Hancock.
Patrick was a licensed minister of the United Pentecostal Church International for almost 40 years, pastoring at Sulphur Rock, Malvern, Marianna, and Walnut Ridge. He served on the Arkansas District Board of the UPCI. He loved his church family very much as well as old cars and collecting pictures of old cars. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing old time gospel songs. Patrick was also a licensed funeral director for almost 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby (Bryant) Hancock of the home; one daughter, Angela Castleberry of Batesville; one daughter-in-law, Lesa Hancock of Batesville; one brother, R.M. Hancock (Ruth) of Malvern; six grandchildren, April Casey, James Tims, Elizabeth Smith, Nathanael Hancock, Bryan Hobbs, and Drew Hancock; 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Patrick is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rev. Chris Hancock; and one brother, Bobby Hancock.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at First Church UPCI in Batesville with Rev. M.D. Parmley officiating and Rev. Chad Townsend reading the obituary. Rev. Richard Ethridge, Arkansas District UPCI Superintendent Rev. Tim Gaddy, and Rev. Chris Dixon will also be providing comments.
Visitation will be from 1:00pm until 3:00pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, Arkansas with private burial following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Church Building Fund 59 Sharp St. Ash Flat, Arkansas 72513.
Arrangements are by Roller-Crouch Funeral Home of Batesville and Regency Funeral Home of Malvern, You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com