Patrick Wayne Sepulvado, age 66 of Malvern, died in Hot Springs on December 28, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on February 10, 1953 in Calhoun, Louisiana to the late Jesse Sepulvado and Helen Young Sepulvado. Reared and educated in Monroe, he had been a resident of Malvern for 32 years. Pat was a United States Army veteran and was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in West Monroe. He was a master upholsterer, and along with his wife, operated B & W Glass and Trim for many years. Pat loved to hunt for arrowheads and fossils. He enjoyed hunting and working crossword puzzles. He retired from the Arkansas Department of Correction after 13 years.
Pat is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shaw Sepulvado of Malvern, to whom he was married on December 18, 1987 (in a broom closet in the Hot Spring County Courthouse!); his children, Ben Sepulvado (Summer) and Bradley Sepulvado; Shelly Sepulvado, Tony Dunn (Stephanie) and Valerie Ahart; four brothers, Tim Sepulvado (Lou), Jerry Sepulvado (Linda), Tony Sepulvado, Sr. (Marianne), and David Sepulvado (Melissa); special sister-in-law, Linda Humes; numerous grandchildren, including Mackenzie Mitchell (Travis); and a great-granddaughter, Addison Mitchell.
Pat was also preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Sepulvado, Jr.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020 from 5 until 7 o'clock at J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be two o'clock Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Brother George Vincent officiating. Interment will follow in Rockport Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are: Travis Mitchell, Jase Humes, Justin Wells, Tony Dunn, Ben Sepulvado, and Bradley Sepulvado.
Honorary pallbearers are: Evelyn Haynie, Mackenzie Mitchell, and Kacee Humes-Wells.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Timothy Webb for his care and support.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019