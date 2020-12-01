Patsy Clark, 75, of Benton, Arkansas went to be with the Lord November 27, 2020. She was born August 11, 1945 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Leroy and Minnie Bell Sims.
Patsy loved the Lord with all her heart and was an active member of First Pentecostals of Benton. She was passionate about animals and volunteering her time. Patsy had a servant's heart and gave her all. She visited the prisons, gave to the needy, served meals at the homeless shelters, called BINGO at local senior citizen centers and nursing homes, and supported many ministries to help spread the gospel around the world.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two children: Tammy Morrison and Angela Linam; four grandchildren: Cari Summers and husband Chris, Holly Morrison, Hunter Linam, and Faith Linam; one great-granddaughter, Morrison Rose Summers; brother, Roy Sims; constant companion and fur baby, Harley; and many family members and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
