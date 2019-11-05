|
Patsy Sue "Pat" Brown, age 81, of Malvern, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born on December 2, 1937 in DeQueen, Arkansas to the late Thomas Jerome Bass and Anice Capps Bass. Reared and educated in Mena, she retired as an engineer from Southwestern Bell after 34 years with the company. She and her late husband, Donald Ray Brown, Sr., were partners in Blue Meadow Farm, where they raised cattle. Pat was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, and served on the Hot Spring County 4-H Board of Directors for many years.
She is survived by her children, Don Ray Brown, II of Pittsburg, Texas, Donna Sue Ledbetter and her husband, Jace, of Malvern, and Patti Rae Nickles and her husband, Brooks, of Hot Springs, three grandchildren, Jeremy McKiddy (Jenna), Cooper McKiddy, Macklin Nickles, and Reece Nickles; and an extended family of grand and great-grandchildren, Casey and Stephanie Ledbetter, Zane and Pace, Tye McKiddy and family, and Krissy Keeth and family.
Pat was also preceded in death by six siblings.
A visitation will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Monday evening, November 4, 2019 from five until seven o'clock. A private entombment service will be held at Crestview Mausoleum in Hot Springs with Reverend Ryan Bachuss officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Casey Ledbetter, Jeremy McKiddy, Tye McKiddy, Reece Nickles, and Macklin Nickles.
The family requests NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Memorials are requested to St. Paul United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 1310 East Mill Street, Malvern, the Hot Spring County 4-H Foundation, or Arkansas Hospice, 14 Parkstone Circle, North Little Rock, AR 72116.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Muldoon and staff at Genesis, and to the "angels" at Arkansas Hospice.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 5, 2019