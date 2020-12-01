Patty Murray, age 64, of Poyen passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Baptist Health-Little Rock. She was born, in Little Rock, on June 6, 1956 the daughter of Ernest Jewell "E.J." and Betty Ann Brooks Nichols. She was homemaker and co-owned, with her husband, Colorado Log Homes and was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. Patty loved to hunt, fish, go camping, and decorate for the holidays, but especially loved being with her kids and grandkids at their sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, Larry and Gary Nichols.
Survivors are her husband, Allen Murray; daughter, Jennifer Wood (husband Ken); son, Trent Murray (wife Amber); sister, Jeanie Edwards (husband Gary) all of Poyen; grandchildren, Tristan (wife Haven), Zayne, Hunter, Hayden, Alexia; great-grandchildren, Parker and River and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30AM at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brothers James Green and Kevin Spurlin officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 10AM until service time. Pallbearers are Trent, Ken, Tristan, Zayne, Hunter and Hayden.
Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes society.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.