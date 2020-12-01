1/1
Patty Murray
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patty Murray, age 64, of Poyen passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Baptist Health-Little Rock. She was born, in Little Rock, on June 6, 1956 the daughter of Ernest Jewell "E.J." and Betty Ann Brooks Nichols. She was homemaker and co-owned, with her husband, Colorado Log Homes and was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. Patty loved to hunt, fish, go camping, and decorate for the holidays, but especially loved being with her kids and grandkids at their sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, Larry and Gary Nichols.
Survivors are her husband, Allen Murray; daughter, Jennifer Wood (husband Ken); son, Trent Murray (wife Amber); sister, Jeanie Edwards (husband Gary) all of Poyen; grandchildren, Tristan (wife Haven), Zayne, Hunter, Hayden, Alexia; great-grandchildren, Parker and River and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30AM at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brothers James Green and Kevin Spurlin officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 10AM until service time. Pallbearers are Trent, Ken, Tristan, Zayne, Hunter and Hayden.
Memorial may be made to the American Diabetes society.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved