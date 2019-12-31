|
Paul H. Locke, age 79 of Malvern, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arbor Oaks Healthcare and Rehab. He was born on September 21, 1940 in San Jose, California to the late Clarence Loren Locke and Ethel Margaret Nelson Locke. Reared and educated in Edgar, Montana, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1966. He was the widower of the late Sherry McKinnon Locke, to whom he was married on August 17, 1963 at First Methodist Church, Malvern. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Paul worked at ALCOA for nearly 35 years, retiring as mobile equipment mechanic. He served in the United States Air Force for four years. A faithful member of First United Methodist Church, he attended the Jo Fisher Sunday School class. Paul had also been a Scout Master at both First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church in Malvern. He served as president of the Malvern High School Football Booster Club in 1983.
Paul was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Thomas Locke, and a half-brother Loren Lee Locke.
He is survived by his children, Kerry Paul Locke (Sandy) of Glen Rose, and Christie Juanita Storm (David) of Lowell, Arkansas; grandchildren, Tony Storm, Joshua Locke, Jordan Locke, Zoe Storm, and Austin Storm; and three brothers, Robert, Raymond, and Charles Locke, all of Montana.
Funeral services will be at eleven o'clock Friday morning, January 3, 2020 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. A visitation will precede the service, beginning at ten o'clock.
Interment with Military Honors will follow in Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research, or to First United Methodist Church, Malvern.
A special thanks goes to the staff at Arbor Oaks for their care and compassion for Paul.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 1, 2020