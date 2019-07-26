|
Paul J. Gustafson, age 55 of Malvern, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1963 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Derry Gustafson and Cleda Phillips Gustafson. Reared and educated in Illinois, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1996. He was a roofer and attended South Main Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by a sister, Robin Patrick of Alabama, and two close friends, David Lundberg and Ken Sams, both of Malvern.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 27, 2019