Paul Matthew Griffin Jr., died in the early morning on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 27. Paul was born on March 20, 1992, in Hot Springs, AR and lived in Benton, AR. He is the son of Paul Matthew Griffin Sr. and Dawn Wheeler.
Paul Graduated from Bryant High School. He enjoyed gaming with his friends, reading, writing, biking, jogging, and spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed movies and meeting his dad every Friday afternoon at Dunkin Donuts to just visit and work on writing a comic book together. He will be extremely missed.
Paul is survived by his father, Paul Matthew Griffin Sr. and wife Debbie Griffin of Traskwood, AR; his mother Dawn Wheeler and Jason Smith of Paducah, KY; his grandparents, Bob and Marge Wheeler; his brother and sister, Matthew and Brittany; his step-sisters and brother; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019. Graveside Services and burial will be at Big Creek Cemetery on Big Creek Road off Hwy 270 on Friday at 2:00pm following the visitation. Pallbearers will be Alex Nichols, Daniel McFarland, Jordan Wallis, Duane Sowell, Mike Cantrell, and Jeff Crites.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019