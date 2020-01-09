Home

Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Hot Springs
From Malvern Office
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 623-1223
Paul Hill
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Malvern, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Malvern, IL
Paul Robert Hill


1936 - 2020
Paul Robert Hill Obituary
Paul Robert Hill was born on October 9, 1936, to the late Simmie and Luberta Hill in Mountain Pine, Arkansas, and his homegoing was on January 4, 2020.
Paul is survived by his dedicated and faithful wife, Easter Hill- children David Ray Hill and Estralita Carmichael of Pueblo, CO, and Lasonia Gail Hill of Flint, MI, seven grandchildren – a host of great-grandchildren, two sisters- Joyce White of Kansas City, MO, and Dr. Janie Hill Hatton (Isaac) of Milwaukee, WI, and Sister of Love, Dr. Etta Jo Hill of Atlanta, GA.
Upon his marriage to Easter, he was loved by a bonus of family that includes: bonus children, Jerry Burkes, deceased (Janice), Calvin Cooper (Toni McDowell), Robert Smith and Kimberly Smith, 14 bonus grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and sisters and brothers of love.
Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services. The family will be receiving friends at 8638 Highway 270 East, Malvern. His full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 9, 2020
