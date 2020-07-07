Pauline Scott Toomey was born Pauline C. Scott in Malvern, Arkansas on October 15, 1932. She is the second child of Sarah Beatrice and Tom Scott. She has one older sister, Louise, who currently resides in Malvern, AR. Polly, as her friends know her, grew up in Malvern, Arkansas. She accepted Jesus as her savior as a child and worshiped at First Baptist Malvern until she moved to Memphis.



After graduating from high school, Polly moved to Memphis to study nursing at Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1957. Throughout her nursing career she worked at BMH Memphis, the VA Hospital in Memphis, was Director of Nursing at the Excelsior Springs, MO Hospital and was an Industrial Nurse at Owens, Illinois, Caterpillar and Bryce Industries. She was a member of Memphis Industrial Nurses and served a term as their President. Shortly before retiring from nursing she worked as a Home Health Nurse.



Polly's first marriage was to F. W. Lindsey. They had one child, a daughter, Sarah. She was born July 16, 1961. Polly married a widower, Tom Toomey, Sr. in 1968. They made their home in Collierville, TN and were members of Covenant Baptist Church. Tom and Polly were married 47 years when he died in 2015.



Polly loved babies and served as Nursery Director at First Baptist Church Collierville for several years. She took advantage of every opportunity to hold a baby. She was an avid reader. Polly last resided at SomerOak Senior Living in Somerville, TN. She enjoyed life there, having many friends in both the residents and staff.



She leaves behind a sister; Louise White, one daughter; Sarah Hays (Bill), three step-children; Teresa Pleasants (Sid), Patrick Toomey (Linda), Tom Toomey, Jr. (Becky), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Malvern First Baptist Church, 531 S. Main St., Malvern, AR 72104.



