Pauline West, age 98, of Malvern, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1921 in Black Springs, Arkansas to Zackie and Nola Izora (Herring) Duke.
She had been a member of First Baptist Church of Malvern since 1952.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie E. West; her parents; her daughter, Sue West Baker; her son, Charles E. West; five brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Randy Stuckey of Malvern; her son-in-law, Don Baker of Glenwood; her daughter-in-law, Karen West of Benton; her grandchildren and their spouses, Karen Baker, Paul and Tamara Baker, and Beth and Richard Vines, all of Glenwood, Debbie Stuckey Tyler of Fayetteville, Jeremy and Mirissa West of Loveland, Colorado and Brian West of Benton; twelve great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
Pauline was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She devoted her life to her children and husband.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Keith Shewbart officiating.
Pallbearers were Don Baker, Randy Stuckey, Paul Baker, Jeremy West, Brian West and Richard Vines.
Honorary pallbearers are Steven Schaberg, Adam Baker, Matthew Baker, Brandon Vines, David Tyler, Drew Tyler, Mateo West, Gabe West, Jeremy Pipkins and Jon Burton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.