Pauline West
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline West, age 98, of Malvern, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.  She was born on October 4, 1921 in Black Springs, Arkansas to Zackie and Nola Izora (Herring) Duke. 
 
She had been a member of First Baptist Church of Malvern since 1952.
 
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie E. West; her parents; her daughter, Sue West Baker; her son, Charles E. West; five brothers; and four sisters.
 
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Randy Stuckey of Malvern; her son-in-law, Don Baker of Glenwood; her daughter-in-law, Karen West of Benton; her grandchildren and their spouses, Karen Baker, Paul and Tamara Baker, and Beth and Richard Vines, all of Glenwood, Debbie Stuckey Tyler of Fayetteville, Jeremy and Mirissa West of Loveland, Colorado and Brian West of Benton; twelve great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
 
Pauline was a wonderful cook and homemaker.  She devoted her life to her children and husband.
 
Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Keith Shewbart officiating.
 
Pallbearers were Don Baker, Randy Stuckey, Paul Baker, Jeremy West, Brian West and Richard Vines.
 
Honorary pallbearers are Steven Schaberg, Adam Baker, Matthew Baker, Brandon Vines, David Tyler, Drew Tyler, Mateo West, Gabe West, Jeremy Pipkins and Jon Burton.
 
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.
 
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Glenwood
209 North 3rd Street
Glenwood, AR 71943
(870) 356-2114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved