Pearl Gulley
Pearl Jean Gulley, age 73, of Boston, Massachusetts, formerly of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away peacefully in her home the early morning of June 16th 2019.
Pearl Jean Gulley was born May 1st 1946, in Malvern, to the late Fannie Bell Gulley & Lee Nolen.
She is survived by one son, Johnnie Dale(Beverly) Greene of Little Rock, Arkansas; two daughters: Rona (Neicey) Sanders of Boston, Ma and Sheila Sanders of Jacksonville, Fl; three sisters: Louise (Jim)Taylor of Malvern, Shirley Clegg of Malvern, Florine Nolen of Boston, Ma; one brother, Willie Smith Of Malvern; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service for Pearl Jean Gulley will take place at 11:00am, Tuesday, June 27th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 522 S Banks St, Malvern, AR 72104. Burial will be at Perla Cemetery, Malvern. Online guest book: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 27, 2019
