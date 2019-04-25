|
Peggy Jean Martin, 62 of Caney passed away on April 23, 2019. Peggy was born to Gilbert and Nellie Thornton on June 11, 1956 in Malvern.
Peggy was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, a loving wife, mother and Mamaw Piggy. She enjoyed her time taking care of others and bragging on her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ron House, her stepson Jerry Martin, brother Gary Thornton and brother in laws Dugan and Binky House.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 17 years, Donny Martin; daughters, Kim Phillips (Rhodney), Ang House, Julia Slater, Kathy Hughes (Aaron); twin sister Pam House and Debra Jackson (Jimmy); brother, Aaron Thornton; grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Brayden Phillips, Alexis and Ethan Watson, Baileigh, Analiah, Karalie and Maleah Slater, Cameron Pacheco, Kyla Martin and McKaylin Martin.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Upper Antioch Cemetery at 10am, April 26, 2019.
