Peggy Mae (Allbritton) Sparks
1944 - 2020
Peggy Mae Allbritton Sparks, age 76, of Benton, left to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. She was born May 22, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late William Arnett Allbritton, Sr. and Nealie Allbritton Fielder.
 
As a child she lived in Gourdneck on Grandpa's (Green) Mountain outside of Magnet Cove, AR.  As a teenager the family relocated to Little Rock where she attended Central High School.  After high school she worked at Timex until 1974.  She moved to San Diego, CA with her husband where they raised their two daughters.  Second to caring for her family she loved tending to her rose garden.  In 1986 they returned home to Arkansas to be with and care for their family members.  Which she did with remarkable grace, joy and love.  She was a true caregiver at heart.
 
Along with the love she had for her family she had a great fondness for roses, panda bears, puzzles and Elvis gospel music.  She was our rock, guiding force, the center of our world and the greatest Blessing of our lives.
 
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband John Arthur Sparks, two sisters Marion Allbritton and Baby girl "Lil Sis" Allbritton, three brothers Junior Allbritton, Fred Allbritton and Edward Allbritton. 
 
She is survived by one sister, Marjorie Allbritton Hammond of Beebe, AR; two stepsons, Johnny Sparks of AR and children (Paul Sparks and Phillip Sparks), Jerry Sparks of TX and children (Matthew Sparks, Nathan Sparks and Daniel Sparks); two daughters, Kimberly Miller and Karla Cochran of Benton, AR; four grandchildren Peggy Mae Cochran (Michael Simpson), Morgan Cochran (Gary Phillips, Jr.), Jessica Miller (Matt LaFlamme), John Miller (Sydney Cyr) of Benton, AR; and two great grandchildren Ashlyn Grace Rose Parrish and Isabella Lily Marie Cochran.
 
Pallbearers:  Honoring their beloved Mamaw her four grandchildren will be carrying her to her final resting place. Peggy Cochran, Morgan Cochran, Jessica Miller and John Miller assisted by Fred Cochran, Gary Phillips, Jr. and Matt LaFlamme.
 
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Ashby Funeral Home @ 108 W. Narroway St., Benton, AR. 
 
Funeral services will be held 11:00am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ashby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Crest Memorial Park @ 7401 AR-5 N., Alexander, AR.
 
On-line guest book www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
