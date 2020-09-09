1/1
Pete Hughes
1932 - 2020
Pete Hughes age 88 of Malvern passed away September 8, 2020. He was born June 1, 1932 in Caney AR to Millard and Lessie Burris Hughes. Pete was retired from Arkla Gas after 40 years of service. He was a member of North Malvern Assembly of God Church, past member of the Road Runners Club and served 9 years in the Arkansas National Guard. Pete loved to garden and camp. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings: Clinton Hughes, Doris Ross, Christine Cranford, Ricky Hughes and Willa Faye Baker.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years: Loretta Galloway Hughes, daughter: Kim Shipp and her husband Mark, son: Britt Hughes and his wife Sissy, grandsons: Matthew (Brandi) Hughes, Brad Landreth, Marcus Shipp and Robbie Shipp, great grandchildren: Christian Shipp, Chloe Hughes, Emma Hughes, Caleb Landreth, Daniel Landreth and Eli Landreth, and his brother Melton "Red" Hughes.

Visitation will be held Thursday September 10th from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Services will be Friday September 11th at 10:00am Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Pennington and Rev. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will be in Rockport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robbie Shipp, Rick Norwood, JR Terry, Dylan McKeehan, Shane Cloud and Chad Hammond. A special thank you to Jimmie Hughes Holt and Bill Alston and Martha and Dewitt Hunter. Please follow Covid 19 guideline and please wear masks.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
