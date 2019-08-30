|
Phillip Rodgers age 75 of Magnet Cove passed away August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born January 14, 1944 in Magnet Cove to N.A. and Annie Bell Smoke Rodgers. Phillip worked for Reynolds and later for CADC and SCAT. Phillip was also a member of Magnet Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Rodgers.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Rodgers to whom he married on December 26, 1962, sons: Randy (Shannon) Rodgers of Benton and Donnie Rodgers and his girlfriend Mary Kidder of Magnet Cove, grandchildren: Derek Rodgers of Magnet Cove, Weslea Rodgers of Malvern, Sam Smith of Little Rock, Sarah Smith of Benton, great grandchildren: Parker Rodgers of Bryant, Ben Johnson of Malvern and Aubrey Johnson of Malvern.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 2:00pm September 3, 2019, at Magnet Cove Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. David Carroll officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Bobby Wagner, Gene Clements, Ron Harper, Dave Bennett, and Bud Rybard. Burial will be in Magnet Cove Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 31, 2019