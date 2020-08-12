Phillis Ann Keith, age 61, of Malvern passes away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born November 22, 1958, in Malvern, the daughter of Donnie Galloway and Peggy Jean Ledford. Phillis worked as a custodian for Malvern School District and Lakeside School District and had also worked at Lake Catherine Footwear. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her father, Donnie Galloway; brothers, Jerry Galloway, Michael Galloway and Grammal Galloway.
Survivors, husband, whom she married on June 10, 1993, Bobby Keith; mother, Peggy Bush; sons, Trey Hazlewood and Casey Hazlewood; brothers, Don Galloway and Dave Galloway; sisters, Paulette Tatum, Yvette Briggs and Anna Sharpe; grandchildren, Noah Hazlewood, Ameila Hazlewood and Stella Hazlewood.
Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 16 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.