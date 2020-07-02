Rachel Ann Harkins-Smith, age 36 of Little Rock, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was born in Little Rock on September 1, 1983 to Becky Skillern Harkins and the late Robert Leslie "Les" Harkins. Reared and educated in Bryant, Arkansas, she was a homemaker. She loved gardening and loved her puppies. Rachel was the wife of Charles Ross Smith, Sr., of Little Rock, to whom she was married on May 14, 2010.
Other survivors are three children, Sami Dale Smith of Little Rock; Elana Page Nesbit (Anthony), of Dallas, Texas; and Ross Smith, Jr. of Little Rock; her mother, Becky Jaros (Mike) of Bryant; brother, Robert Anthony Harkins of Haskell; mother- and father-in-law, Priscilla and Michael Murphy of Little Rock; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Skillern of Story, Arkansas; granddaughter, Isla Marie Nesbit; sisters-in-law, Kelly Renfroe (Roy), of Dover, and Lori Liles (George), of Bella Vista; nieces, Ashlynn Drost and Abbi Harkins; 10 nieces and nephews, and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.
A get-together in celebration of Rachel's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.