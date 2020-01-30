|
On September 3, 1931, an extraordinary gift was given to the late Jeff and Mare Young in the form of a baby boy, Raleigh Bobby Young. Raleigh transitioned from labor to reward on January 24, 2020 at his home.
Raleigh grew up in Malvern and attended A.A Wilson and later Arkansas A. M. & N College now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. After attending a year at Arkansas A M & N College, Raleigh joined the military and enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. Raleigh me the then Virginia Amos in Malvern in 1954. On May 14, 1955
Raleigh and Virginia were married and to this union six children were born,along with Andrea Young , who they cherished as a daughter.
Raleigh was a member of First Baptist Vine where he served as a member of the Brotherhood Choir, Superintendent of Sunday School, Pastor's Aide Board, Trustee, and a Deacon. In each position Raleigh held them with pride.
Raleigh was affectionately know as "Pooh" By Virginia, but Raleigh B. or R. B., To many others, He was also know for his huge, warm and inviting smile that will not be forgotten.
Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Marie Young; four siblings, Crawford, Walter, Jeff, and Ruth Young and a son Kirk D. Young.
Those left to keep his memory alive are: his loving wife, Virginia J. ; sons, Bobby (Helen) Young and Odis (Felicia) Young; daughters Janice Young, Teresa (Doyle) Napper, Marie (Alan) McClain; one uncle Cleveland Bass; twelve grand children, a number of great and great-great grand children, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: 1pm - 6pm Celebration of Life: 6p-7pm both Friday, January 31st. 2020 at the Savannah Wright Johnson Memorial Chapel
Funeral: 11:30 am Saturday, February 1st. 2020 at First Baptist Church- Vine. Mr. Young will lie in peaceful repose one hour before service time. Professional Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors- Malvern 501-337-0100 www.samuellvanceandsons.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 30, 2020