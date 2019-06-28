|
Randy Eugene "Jake Brake" Hyatt of Prattsville, Arkansas was born September 14, 1955 in Redding, California, the son of the late Raymond Hyatt and Martha McNeely Heryford. He attended Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Prattsville and was a logger. He enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Hyatt died at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 63.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Wallace Dale Heryford.
Survivors: wife, Lora Ann Hyatt of Prattsville; sons, Josh (Kassi) Hyatt of East End, Randy "Buddy" (Amanda) Hyatt of Sheridan; daughter, Lonnie Hyatt of Malvern; brother, Billy Hyatt of Malvern; sisters, Leona Cotton and Neallie Erwin both Malvern; 5 grandchildren, Camron Hyatt, Elizabeth Hyatt, Kylee McClendon, Gage Hyatt and Xander Hyatt.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Sheridan. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 29, 2019