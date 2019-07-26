Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Randy Jack Allen Jr.


1981 - 2019
Randy Jack Allen Jr. Obituary
Randy Jack Allen Jr., age 38 of Traskwood passed away Thursday July 25, 2019. He was born May 10, 1981, in Malvern to Randy Jack and Linda Joyce Smith Allen Sr. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, step-father Charles Smith, Grandmother, Frances Beeson, uncles, John Beeson, Eugene and Donnie Doherty, Aunt, B.J. Beeson.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Smith of Traskwood, brothers, Adam Smith of St. Charles, KY, and Austin Smith of Traskwood, sister, Jakki Dixon of Traskwood, nieces, Katelyn, Cassie and Chloe Dixon, great-niece, Kenley Dixon, and great-nephew Grayson Brady.
Visitation will be Monday July 29, from 10:00-11:00 am at Regency with Graveside services to begin at 11:30am at Fairplay Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Beeson, Austin Smith, Cody Finley, Kim Childress, Chris Brumley and Dusty Beeson.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 27, 2019
