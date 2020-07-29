1/1
Ray Kimbrough Bass, Jr.
1944 - 2020
Ray Kimbrough Bass, Jr., 75, of Malvern, died on Tuesday July 28, 2020. He was born November 8, 1944 to the late Ray Kimbrough Bass and Helen Ladosea (Williams) Bass in Hidalgo, Texas. Ray is also preceded in death by stepdaughter, Telby Walters; brothers, Jack Bass and Verbon Bass; and sisters, Brenda Rash and Jaunitta Skaggs.
Ray served his country and is a United States Air Force Veteran.
Ray is survived by his wife, Ruth Bass; stepson, Danny Boles (Lisa) of Donaldson; grandchildren, Joshua Carringer, JimmyDale Walters, Chris Boles, Hunter Boles, and Hollie Boles; and seven great-grandchildren.
Private family service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
