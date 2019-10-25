|
|
Raymond Lookadoo 84 of Amity passed away October 23, 2019. Born October 18, 1935 to the late George Henry & Mattie Winnie Burchfield Lookadoo at Point Cedar Arkansas. Raymond retired from Keith Smith Feed in Hot Springs was a mechanic by trade but a man who could build almost anything. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family especially during the Christmas season.
Raymond is preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Alice Pearl McCarty Lookadoo and one daughter; Sharon Jeanette Lookadoo Emory, siblings; Lois Cormack, Doyle Lookadoo, Lota Cook, Waldo Lookadoo, Edwina Cooper and Emmett Lookadoo.
Left to treasure his memories are his children; Kenneth Ray (Rebecca) Lookadoo of Hot Springs, Regina Lookadoo (Hank) Chaney of Greenbrier, and Darrell Wayne Lookadoo of Hot Springs, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one sister; Ozella Melugin of Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Henry Michael Chaney Jr. officiating at the funeral home. Interment will be at later date. Visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 25, 2019