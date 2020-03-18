|
|
Rena Taylor, age 64, of Malvern passed on March 16, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was born, in Malvern, on March 27, 1955 to Emmet Lester and Rosie Saylor Hathcock. Rena worked at Walmart for many years until health issues caused her to retire early. Rena loved her family, the outdoors, football and Piglet her dachshund. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. The weekends were her favorite time, especially at deer season. All her children and grandchildren would gather at their home. She would always have breakfast waiting for everyone to come back in from the woods. Then they would watch football. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers, Raymond Hathcock and Leonard Hathcock and sisters, Judy Tolleson and Nancy Decker.
Survivors are Roy Taylor the love of her life; sons, Chris Taylor (wife Kim), Tim Taylor (wife Crystal) and bonus sons Kevin Dillon (wife Shannon) and Eric Gage; grandchildren, Hailee Taylor, Logan Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Dalton Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Zach Hager, Doyle Burks, Peyton Dillon, Savanna Dillon and Autumn Gage; brothers, James Hathcock, Richard Hathcock and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral will be Friday, March 20 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jason Hathcock and Craig Tolleson officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Bayou Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Logan Taylor, Dalton Taylor, Zach Hager and Doyle Burks. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Tolleson and Hailee Taylor.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2020