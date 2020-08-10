1/1
Renae Garner
1973 - 2020
Renae Garner, 47, passed away August 6, 2020, with her family by her side. The youngest of 10 siblings, Renae was born to Charles and Sue Davis on January 13, 1973. Renae worked as a CNA and enjoyed caring for and interacting with elderly citizens. She was a devoted wife and mother and is survived by her husband, Jerry Garner; daughter, Heaven Chance and son, Kaiden Kimbrell. Renae loved her children unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all.

To the moon and back…

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
