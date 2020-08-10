Renae Garner, 47, passed away August 6, 2020, with her family by her side. The youngest of 10 siblings, Renae was born to Charles and Sue Davis on January 13, 1973. Renae worked as a CNA and enjoyed caring for and interacting with elderly citizens. She was a devoted wife and mother and is survived by her husband, Jerry Garner; daughter, Heaven Chance and son, Kaiden Kimbrell. Renae loved her children unconditionally and will be greatly missed by all.
To the moon and back…
