Reuben W. Williams
Reuben passed away after a brief illness at the age 82 on July 18, 2020 at his home in Mount Vernon, WA. He was married to his wife Jean for 59 years. Reuben was a Navy Veteran and a retired employee of Boeing.
Reuben is survived by his wife Jean; three daughters, Lori, Tracy and Angie; eight grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and his sister Carol. He was preceded in death by his son Kelly and his brother Richard.
Reuben will be missed, "We love you and you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace my sweet husband, until we meet again," from your family.
In honoring his request, there will not be any public funeral services. Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
