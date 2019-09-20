|
|
Rev. James Luther Dodd, Jr. was born April 4, 1932, Antlers, Oklahoma as first son of James Luther Dodd and Ethel Viola (Reed) Dodd. He passed 9/17/2019. He married Juanita Louise Holmes Dodd on 9/21/1948. He predeceased by wife, parents, brothers Grady & Virgil; sisters Loretta & Rachel, and grandchildren Jill Dodd, Melody Ping, and Madison Dodd. He was grandson of William Reed, Fannie Elizabeth Billings Reed, James Percy Dodd and Flora Cara Cappleman Dodd.
Surviving children: James Dodd, Jerry Dodd, Jeffrey Dodd, Juree Ping.
Surviving brothers are Nathanial, David, and Glenn; sisters Gerri Hale, Jo Anna Parker and Linda Covert.
Grandchildren 17 including Jody McDaniel, Kimberly Moran, Julie McGee, Lindsey Weaver, Allison McGhee, Kristy, Timothy, Andrew, Matthew, Willie, Casey, Kathleen Dodd
As pastor, he was the construction lead (1970-71) building Glen Rose, Arkansas church using volunteers to include cutting pine trees for lumber.
Life celebration is at 2 PM 9/21/2019 First Assembly of God Church Howe, OK.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019