Reverend Gary Goldman (Ret.), age 80 of Malvern, died unexpectedly on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on April 11, 1940 to the late Ted Goldman and Alice Small Goldman. Reared and receiving his early education in Texarkana, he earned his B.S.E. degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, and later received his Master of Divinity degree from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a United Methodist minister in Missouri and Arkansas for 40 years, and was an ordained Elder in the Arkansas Conference, where he also served on the Board of Ordained Ministry. Gary loved teaching Bible study and doing volunteer work in the community. He was a member of the Malvern Area Kiwanis Club, and attended Magnet Cove United Methodist Church, where he was known for baking the communion bread. As a minister and a concerned citizen, Gary fought the evils of racism his entire life, and was a mentor to many who sought to right those obvious wrongs. Gary was the husband of Janice Bishop Goldman, to whom he was married on August 21, 1987. He loved being "PawPaw" to his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home; by a daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Ernie Larson of Malvern; a brother, Ron Goldman of Dallas; two sisters, Wanda Livsey of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Jeanette Spradley of Wichita Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Lilli Larson, Abi Larson, Jena Minick, and Harrison Hearne.
Gary was also preceded in death by a brother, Ted Goldman.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com