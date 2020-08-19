Rev. Lyndale Harberson, age 90, of Glen Rose passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saline Memorial Hospital. He was born April 19, 1930, in Waldron, Arkansas the son of the late Cyril Opal and Elia Ardene Keisler Harberson. Lyndale served in the United States Air Force. He was an Assembly of God retired minister and attended Glen Rose Assembly of God Church. Lyndale enjoyed spending time at the Malvern Senior Center. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Jenkins Harberson and sons, Charlie Harberson and Carl Harberson.
Survivors include his daughter, Marsha Harberson of Glen Rose; brother, Tommy Harberson (Treva) of Bentonville; sister, Jerry McCarvie; daughter-in-law, Linda Harberson; sister-in-law, Joynce Harberson of Texas; grandchildren, Bryan Parks (Erin) of Bryan, Texas, Chance Linder (Liz) of Malvern, Jimbo Scrimshire of Malvern, Jennifer Efird (Jeff), Christel Landreth all of Malvern, Cari Miller (Chris) of Silverdale, Washington, Sarah Ray (Donald) of Rowlett, Texas, Jamie Pounders (Phillip) of Little Rock and Aimee Scrimshire of Malvern; great grandchildren, Forrest Landreth, Logan Youngman, Logan Parks, Mason Parks, Austin Ray, Mallory Ray, Macy Ray, Makayla Miller, Christopher Miller and Jaison DeLamar; step granddaughter, Brandy Simpson (Kenny Willis) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am at Fairplay Cemetery with Reverend Gene Husky and Reverend Gerald Williams officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service, at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Baker, Phillip Kirkpatrick, Randy White, Keith Youngman and Cole Parris, Corey Goode, Scott Green, Matthew Kirkpatrick, Jimbo Scrimshire and Dane Hall.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.