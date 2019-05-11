|
|
Richard (Rick) Lynn West of Malvern, went to be with his Lord on May 8, 2019. He was born July 19, 1967 Texarkana, Texas.
Richard was the son of Richard and Doris West of Malvern.
Richard was brother to Todd West and brother-n- law to Shauna West. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Malvern.
Richard was married to Karen (Self) for 25 years. They have 6 children and 8 wonderful grandchildren. Children - Shannon Lee and Alissa West, Devin C. West, Carlton James West (CJ.), Shelly and Travis Liggett, Ricky Hale Jr., and Ben Lynch (West).
Memorial Service for Rick will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the home of Doris West located at 1058 Cooper Rd, Malvern, Ar 72104.
Family and friends are invited to share and celebrate the life of Rick West.
Call 501-229-4267 for directions if needed.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 11, 2019