Richard D. Williams, age 76 of Malvern went to be with Jesus Friday March 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 8, 1942 in Bell, California to the late Ervin Y. and Jo Eva Williams. Richard was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving in Vietnam twice. He retired from the Pine Bluff Arsenal. He was a member of Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Phyllis E. (Rockwell) Williams, daughters Dana Leanne Collins (Robert), Elaine Nicole Wallace (James) Misty Lea Hixon (Chris), sister Carol Rock of Malvern, brother Reuben Williams (Jean) of Mt. Vernon, Washington, grandchildren Jonathon Y. Collins (Katelyn), Emily Wallace, Laney Wallace, Savannah Collins, Megan Collins, Hannah Winfield (Zack), Alexis Norman (Mason), and Will Hixon, great grandchildren Rhett Spradlin, Cooper Collins, Audrey Brown, Karleigh Brown, Ryker Morrissey, Payzlie Smith, Timber Y. Collins, Denton Parker Voss Jr.
Visitation will be Monday March 18, 1:00 pm at Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church with Services at 2:00 pm with Bro. Keith Rowton and Bro. Rickey Poynor officiating. Burial will be at Damascus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Sample, Wesley Sample, Jonathon Collins, William Hixon, Shawn Davis and Shane Davis.
Honorary Pallbearers Jason Wiggington and James Wiggington.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2019